On episode No. 1,884 (Feb. 10, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how the arrival of Texas and Oklahoma into the SEC in 2024 will impact Georgia and its fans.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans will likely say goodbye to numerous traditions in 2023

Beginning of the show: It was announced Thursday night that Texas and Oklahoma had negotiated an early exit from the Big 12 and would be freed up to join the SEC in time for the 2024 season. I’ll explain on today’s show how this change coincides with other significant change on tap for next year and how how of that will impact Georgia and some traditions fans have grown to love.

15-minute mark: I discuss the one undeniably good thing about the new-look SEC and share some audio of five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola discussing his recruiting process.