Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,881 (Feb. 7, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum said this week about what Georgia coach Kirby Smart is possibly thinking about Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s flirtation with NFL job openings.

Georgia football podcast: Paul Finebaum suggests Kirby Smart could let Todd Monken leave

Beginning of the show: It’s commonly believed that Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken has been a key catalyst in the Bulldogs’ run to back-to-back national championships, and therefore, it’s assumed that UGA coach Kirby Smart would do anything he could to keep Monken in place and prevent him from taking one of the NFL coaching jobs he’s recently interviewed for. However, SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum recently suggested that Smart might not be as eager to hold onto Monken as some assume -- especially if it requires giving Monken, who’s already thought to be the highest paid assistant coach in college football, another huge raise.

I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.