Georgia football podcast: Paul Finebaum calls out UGA fans after Kent State game

Beginning of the show: Many Georgia fans weren’t too happy with their team’s performance in a win vs. Kent State Saturday, but the view from outside DawgNation doesn’t seem to be quite as negative. In fact, ESPN and SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum suggested Bulldogs fans overreacted to the game. I’ll share what Finebaum said during a radio interview Monday morning and discuss why UGA coach Kirby Smart’s response to the game was also maybe a little different than some expected.

15-minute mark: I discuss the defensive issues facing UGA and what might be needed to fix them.