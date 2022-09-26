Georgia football podcast: Paul Finebaum calls out UGA fans after Kent State game
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,786 (Sept. 26, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN and SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum said about Georgia fans and their response to UGA’s struggles vs. Kent State.
Beginning of the show: Many Georgia fans weren’t too happy with their team’s performance in a win vs. Kent State Saturday, but the view from outside DawgNation doesn’t seem to be quite as negative. In fact, ESPN and SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum suggested Bulldogs fans overreacted to the game. I’ll share what Finebaum said during a radio interview Monday morning and discuss why UGA coach Kirby Smart’s response to the game was also maybe a little different than some expected.
15-minute mark: I discuss the defensive issues facing UGA and what might be needed to fix them.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a recap of the top games of the weekend.
50-minute mark: I share thoughts on another brilliant performance from UGA tight end Brock Bowers.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.