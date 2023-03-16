Georgia football podcast: QB competition in spotlight as spring practice begins
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,905 (March 15, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about the Bulldogs’ quarterback competition involving Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton to begin spring practice Tuesday.
Georgia football podcast: QB competition in spotlight as spring practice begins
Beginning of the show: Georgia begins a new chapter in its program history in 2023 as it must introduce a new starting quarterback to replace Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to two-straight national championships to conclude his UGA career.
Bennett’s accomplishments leave a void, but expectations are high that someone from the trio including Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton can step up without UGA skipping a beat.
Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart offered a preview of the quarterback competition during his press conference to kick off spring practice Tuesday, and I’ll share some of what he had to say on today’s show.
15-minute mark: I talk about the continuity UGA is trying to maintain with Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Florida reportedly hiring a familiar face to its coaching staff.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.