On episode No. 1,905 (March 15, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said about the Bulldogs' quarterback competition involving Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton to begin spring practice Tuesday.

Georgia football podcast: QB competition in spotlight as spring practice begins

Beginning of the show: Georgia begins a new chapter in its program history in 2023 as it must introduce a new starting quarterback to replace Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to two-straight national championships to conclude his UGA career.

Bennett’s accomplishments leave a void, but expectations are high that someone from the trio including Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton can step up without UGA skipping a beat.