Georgia football podcast: ESPN personality gives more bulletin board material to UGA

NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Monday, April 24, 2023.

Beginning of the show: Perceived doubt became a big source motivation for Georgia last season en route to a second straight national championship. Former Bulldogs outside linebacker Nolan Smith has even admitted to exaggerating some negative claims as a way of pushing his teammates to greater success. However, given the run the Bulldogs have been on the last two seasons, it would be easy to assume that those tricks won’t work this year. After all, who could possibly doubt UGA given all it has accomplished?