On episode No. 1,951 (May 22, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the early events of an anticipated summer for UGA fans as the Bulldogs work to build another elite recruiting class.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s hyped recruiting summer living up to expectations so far

NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Monday, May 22, 2023

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s annual recruiting event known as “The Scavenger Hunt” took place this past weekend. It featured an impromptu throwing session involving five-star quarterback -- and the country’s No. 1 recruit -- Dylan Raiola and a handful of receivers, some of whom are UGA commits and others who UGA fans would like to see join the ranks. It was also a spring board for a flurry of commits as well.