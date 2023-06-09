Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,963 (June 8, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what matters to Georgia coach Kirby Smart with the recruits he pursues and how the Bulldogs maintain their “efficiency” as UGA amasses the talent necessary to win national championships.

Georgia football podcast: 2 questions UGA asks of each of its recruits

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart recently spoke about his desire to maintain “efficiency” with the Bulldogs’ recruiting efforts. Sometimes that might include the money UGA spends on its recruiting budget, and other times that might mean the kind of priorities established in regard to the players the Bulldogs pursue.

I’ll discuss on today’s show two questions UGA seems to ask of each of the prospects it recruits that help ensure the program is bringing in players that maintains the ability to win national championships.