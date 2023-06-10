Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,963 (June 9, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what’s at stake for Georgia with a series of high-profile five-star recruiting official visitors this weekend.

Georgia football podcast: UGA hosting ‘tone-setter’ official visitors this weekend

Beginning of the show: With visits on tap for top recruits such as five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews and a pair of five-star Buford Wolves, defensive lineman Eddrick Houston and defensive back KJ Bolden, a lot of clarity can be gained this weekend about Georgia’s 2024 recruiting class.

I’ll discuss more about why on today’s show.