Georgia football podcast: UGA hosting ‘tone-setter’ official visitors this weekend
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,963 (June 9, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what’s at stake for Georgia with a series of high-profile five-star recruiting official visitors this weekend.
Georgia football podcast: UGA hosting ‘tone-setter’ official visitors this weekend
Beginning of the show: With visits on tap for top recruits such as five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews and a pair of five-star Buford Wolves, defensive lineman Eddrick Houston and defensive back KJ Bolden, a lot of clarity can be gained this weekend about Georgia’s 2024 recruiting class.
I’ll discuss more about why on today’s show.
10-minute mark: I celebrate the former Bulldogs players selected for the 2023 class of the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame -- including regular DawgNation Daily contributor Jon Stinchcomb.
15-minute mark: I share some concerns UGA coach Kirby Smart says he has with the future of the SEC championship game in light of the expanded College Football Playoff.
25-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show to discuss the latest news with the Bulldogs -- including how DawgNation should feel about the SEC’s decision to stay at an eight-game conference schedule for 2024.
35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a big difference between the league and the Big Ten based on a decision the Big Ten announced this week.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.