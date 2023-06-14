Georgia football podcast: 3 takeaways on where things stand with UGA’s 2024 class
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,966 (June 13, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the latest UGA recruiting news and where things stand with the Bulldogs as momentum continues to build for the 2024 class.
Georgia football podcast: 3 takeaways on where things stand with UGA’s 2024 class
NOTE: This show was recorded prior to four-star defensive lineman Jordan Thomas committing to Georgia, but Thomas is mentioned during the beginning of today’s broadcast.
Beginning of the show: Georgia continues to build momentum with its 2024 recruiting class, and Chauncey Bowens, a running back who flipped to UGA from Florida this weekend, might not be the only prospect ready to go public with a pledge to the Bulldogs.
I’ll discuss more on the latest UGA recruiting news on today’s show -- including why a couple recruits seem to be moving toward the Bulldogs at the same time some other elite prospects seem to be moving in the opposite direction.
10-minute mark: I take a look back on the start of Kirby Smart’s tenure as UGA coach based on some comments Smart recently made during a podcast interview.
20-minute mark: Dawgnation’s Connor Riley joins the show to discuss the latest UGA news -- including some early buzz on UGA’s defense and an evaluation of the outlook for the Bulldogs’ offensive line.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some new wrinkles coming to light that could complicate the NIL situation.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.