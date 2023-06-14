Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,966 (June 13, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the latest UGA recruiting news and where things stand with the Bulldogs as momentum continues to build for the 2024 class.

Georgia football podcast: 3 takeaways on where things stand with UGA’s 2024 class

NOTE: This show was recorded prior to four-star defensive lineman Jordan Thomas committing to Georgia, but Thomas is mentioned during the beginning of today’s broadcast.

Beginning of the show: Georgia continues to build momentum with its 2024 recruiting class, and Chauncey Bowens, a running back who flipped to UGA from Florida this weekend, might not be the only prospect ready to go public with a pledge to the Bulldogs.