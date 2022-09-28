Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,788 (Sept. 28, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what four-star wide receiver Tyler Williams said about his decision to commit to UGA on Tuesday night.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans finally hear an elite recruit praise the Bulldogs offense

Beginning of the show: Georgia has seemingly had to fight against perceptions that its offense wasn’t a good fit for the modern game, and a sport in which the best teams have regularly scored 40-plus points per game. However, there are indications that reputation has changed. Four-star wide receiver Tyler Williams committed to UGA Tuesday night, and cited the Bulldogs’ recent offensive success as evidence why he was making the right decision.

I’ll discuss more about the evolving perception of UGA’s offense on today’s show.