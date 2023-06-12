Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,965 (June 12, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about UGA’s latest win over Florida, as four-star running back Chauncey Bowens flipped his commitment over the weekend from Florida to Georgia.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans shouldn’t take dominance over Florida for granted

Beginning of the show: It’s been quite a run for Georgia against Florida in recent years. The Bulldogs have won six of their last seven games against the Gators, and collected a number of recruiting wins in the Sunshine State with Florida targets over that span as well.

The latest example of this trend occurred this weekend when four-star running back Chauncey Bowens, who had been a Florida commitment, flipped his pledge to UGA after taking an official visit to Athens this weekend.