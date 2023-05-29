Georgia football podcast: 4 things UGA fans will love about 4-star TE Jaden Reddell
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,954 (May 25, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia is getting with new commit, four-star tight end Jaden Reddell.
NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Beginning of the show: Georgia added a major piece to its 2024 class this week when Jaden Reddell, ranked as the No. 55 player and No. 3 tight end according to the 247Sports composite, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.
There’s a lot to like about Redell as a player and his pledge also indicates more good news could soon be on the way for the Bulldogs as well. I’ll discuss more about why on today’s show.
15-minute mark: I discuss the new life the Georgia-Florida rivalry game, played yearly in Jacksonville, Fla., and known as the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,” seems to have gotten as of late.
20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the league’s commissioner, Greg Sankey, giving a slight jab in the direction of the Big Ten.
50-minute mark: I share some bold predictions from UGA fans as a preview to some of what we have planned for the upcoming week’s shows.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.