Georgia football podcast: 4 things UGA fans will love about 4-star TE Jaden Reddell

On episode No. 1,954 (May 25, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia is getting with new commit, four-star tight end Jaden Reddell.

Georgia football podcast: 4 things UGA fans will love about four-star tight end Jaden Redell

NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Beginning of the show: Georgia added a major piece to its 2024 class this week when Jaden Reddell, ranked as the No. 55 player and No. 3 tight end according to the 247Sports composite, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.