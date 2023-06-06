Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,961 (June 6, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about four-star defensive lineman Justin Greene’s commitment to UGA and the early-morning excitement it caused.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans get early wakeup call with major recruiting win

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans got good news early Tuesday morning when four-star defensive lineman Justin Greene committed to the Bulldogs fresh off a weekend official visit. I’ll discuss what Greene’s pledge means on today’s show, and explain why Greene’s future position coach, Tray Scott, continues to demonstrate his value to the program. I’ll also briefly discuss five-star linebacker Sammy Brown’s decision to choose Clemson over UGA.

15-minute mark: I share some wise commentary from UGA coach Kirby Smart when asked last week about comparisons with his program and Alabama.