Georgia football podcast: UGA fans get early wakeup call with major recruiting win
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,961 (June 6, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about four-star defensive lineman Justin Greene’s commitment to UGA and the early-morning excitement it caused.
Beginning of the show: Georgia fans got good news early Tuesday morning when four-star defensive lineman Justin Greene committed to the Bulldogs fresh off a weekend official visit. I’ll discuss what Greene’s pledge means on today’s show, and explain why Greene’s future position coach, Tray Scott, continues to demonstrate his value to the program. I’ll also briefly discuss five-star linebacker Sammy Brown’s decision to choose Clemson over UGA.
15-minute mark: I share some wise commentary from UGA coach Kirby Smart when asked last week about comparisons with his program and Alabama.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show to discuss what’s next for the Bulldogs’ 2024 class, the perception of UGA heading into the season and the future of SEC scheduling.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the Diamond Dawgs tapping an LSU assistant to become new UGA baseball coach, the new candidates for the College Football Hall of Fame and the Netflix documentary on Florida football dating back to Urban Meyer’s tenure as coach.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.