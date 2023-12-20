Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2100 (Dec. 20, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the latest National Signing Day rumors involving five-star athlete KJ Bolden.

Georgia football podcast: Fans cautious about UGA’s reported ‘momentum’ with KJ Bolden

Beginning of the show: Numerous rumors and reports swirled around five-star athlete KJ Bolden in the 24 hours prior to National Signing Day. Would he keep his commitment to Florida State and sign with the Seminoles? Would he flip to Georgia?

There were plenty of questions being asked. The chatter seemed to confirm the belief expressed by some national reporters that the Bulldogs are building “momentum” with Bolden ahead of his planned announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

Is that true? Some Dawg fans aren’t so sure. I’ll discuss on today’s show the divide among some UGA fans regarding possible excitement about Georgia getting a late big-name addition to the class, and the skepticism from others that all this may be too good to be true.

20-minute mark: I share thoughts on UGA adding wide receiver London Humphreys from the transfer portal on Tuesday.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: I recap the other Signing Day news around the SEC based on what was known at the time of recording.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.