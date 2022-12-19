Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,845 (Dec. 19, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the transfer portal rumors that are swirling as the Bulldogs also attempt to put the finishing touches on the 2023 recruiting class.

Georgia football podcast: Transfer rumors make Signing Day buildup fun for UGA fans

Beginning of the show: Since the early signing period first began in 2018, this time of year has been the primary moment in which rosters are replenished with talent for the upcoming season. But now, there’s more than just recruiting high school stars on the agenda college football’s top programs.

Teams such as Georgia are also monitoring the transfer portal closely, and they’re on the lookout for players in search of new homes who could step in as immediate contributors.