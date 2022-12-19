Georgia football podcast: Transfer rumors make Signing Day buildup fun for UGA fans
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,845 (Dec. 19, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the transfer portal rumors that are swirling as the Bulldogs also attempt to put the finishing touches on the 2023 recruiting class.
Beginning of the show: Since the early signing period first began in 2018, this time of year has been the primary moment in which rosters are replenished with talent for the upcoming season. But now, there’s more than just recruiting high school stars on the agenda college football’s top programs.
Teams such as Georgia are also monitoring the transfer portal closely, and they’re on the lookout for players in search of new homes who could step in as immediate contributors.
The Bulldogs have hosted some potential transfer candidates in recent days, and there are other possibilities on the horizon -- such as Travis Hunter, the former No. 1 recruit who played at Collins Hill before pulling a Signing Day surprise last year and joining Deion Sanders at Jackson State.
Now that Sanders has moved on to Colorado, Hunter is shopping for a new home as well, and he’s making it clear that he’s considering other options in addition to following “Coach Prime” for a second time.
I’ll discuss how all of the transfer news impacts what’s already a busy week for UGA.
15-minute mark: I share some UGA fan frustration after the Bulldogs offensive line was once again snubbed for the Joe Moore Award.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an embarrassing weekend for Florida.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.