Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,006 (Aug. 9, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a comforting reminder of what makes Georgia’s recruiting apparatus so successful from one of the coaches who makes it possible.

Georgia football podcast: Todd Hartley explains how UGA maintains its recruiting dominance

Beginning of the show: Georgia recently dealt with a couple of recruiting setbacks when five-star athlete KJ Bolden committed to Florida State on Saturday despite intense pursuit from UGA coach Kirby Smart, and longtime commit, four-star safety Peyton Woodyard flipped from the Bulldogs to Alabama earlier this week.

Neither of these decisions are enough to cause Dawg fans to panic, but they’re both significant enough to raise some questions about how the heralded prospects slipped away.

With that in mind, UGA tight ends coach Todd Hartley offered some words of comfort this week. He spoke during a rare media appearance about how he recruits his position, but his words also provide a template for how the program operates overall.