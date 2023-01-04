Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,856 (Jan. 3, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia Kirby Smart said while being interviewed on ESPN’s College GameDay prior to the New Year’s Day bowls on Monday.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart gets laughs after ‘inside joke’ with GameDay crew

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart made an appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay Monday during a special broadcast of that show prior to the traditional New Year’s Day games -- including the Rose Bowl. However, Smart’s lack of awareness about the contests on tap for the day got some lacks rom the ESPN crew. I’ll share more about what Smart said, and how the GameDay broadcasters reacted to it, on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I’ll also share audio from Smart updating the injury status for tight end Darnell Washington, and a discussion about how the Bulldogs will rally in the hopes of winning one more game with a national championship on the line.