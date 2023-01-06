Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,858 (Jan. 5, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the expectations for Georgia’s defense vs. TCU after the Bulldogs had issues in their previous two games against LSU and Ohio State.

Georgia football podcast: UGA defense ready to bounce back vs. TCU

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans are accustomed to seeing the Bulldogs defense dominate its opponents. For most of the last two seasons that’s what’s happened with regularity. But the last two games have been a departure from that norm. Despite the fact that UGA is 14-0, recently-crowned SEC and Peach Bowl champs with a chance to win another national title on Monday, there have been some defensive breakdowns against the Bulldogs’ last two opponents, LSU and Ohio State, that suggest improvement is needed if UGA is to finish off its pursuit of a perfect record this season.

I’ll discuss on today’s show what to expect from UGA’s defense against a high-powered TCU offense.