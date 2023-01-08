Georgia football podcast: Examining the biggest edge for UGA over TCU

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,859 (Jan. 6, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the edge Georgia appears to have over TCU which could be the difference in victory on Monday night.

Georgia football podcast: Examining the biggest for UGA over TCU

Beginning of the show: The one undisputed point leading into Georgia’s national championship game with TCU on Monday night is the Bulldogs have the talent edge over the Horned Frogs. However, TCU has made a habit out of beating teams with more talent all season long. Therefore, on today’s show, I’ll talk about how UGA can avoid that same fate and leverage its biggest advantage to earn a win in Los Angeles on Monday night.

15-minute mark: I share some comments from Kirby Smart on the challenge of repeating as national champions and discuss how that shapes the mindset of the Bulldogs on Monday night.