Georgia football podcast: Former Tennessee QB takes a big shot at UGA fans
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,813 (Nov. 2, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge said about UGA fans ahead of Saturday’s anticipated showdown with the Vols in Sanford Stadium.
Beginning of the show: Anticipation is building for Saturday’s game between Georgia and Tennessee, and at least one former Vol thinks UGA fans might not be up to the challenge of creating the kind of atmosphere a showdown like this demands. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.
10-minute mark: I’ll react to the Bulldogs being surprisingly ranked No. 3 by the College Football Playoff selection committee in the first top 25, which dropped Tuesday night.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at the other notable rankings from the first CFP top 25 -- including LSU landing at No. 10, USC being ranked ahead of in-city rival UCLA, TCU seemingly getting little love and Clemson getting the nod over Michigan.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
