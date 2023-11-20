Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2079 (Nov. 20, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about UGA’s win against Tennessee on Saturday and how it contrasts with losses for some of UGA’s biggest rivals over the weekend.

Georgia football podcast: UGA keeps winning while its rivals implode

Beginning of the show: Georgia earned a satisfying win at Tennessee on Saturday, and that performance stands in sharp contrast to some of the programs biggest rivals that took tough losses over the weekend. I’ll discuss on today’s show how UGA seems to keep winning while those who are chasing the Bulldogs seem to keep running in place.

15-minute mark: I discuss the latest on the Dawgs’ injury situation after Saturday’s game -- including wide receiver Ladd McConkey’s lingering ankle issue.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some good news for Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and an update on where the College Football Playoff chase stand after a weekend in which Florida State’s star quarterback Jordan Travis suffered an injury and Washington passed a tough road test at Oregon State.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Countdown.