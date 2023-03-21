Georgia football podcast: ESPN warns UGA that Tennessee is ‘out for blood’ in November

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,908 (March 20, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why ESPN thinks Georgia’s trip to Tennessee in November could be the Bulldogs’ season-defining game.

Georgia football podcast: ESPN warns that Tennessee is ‘out for blood’ in November

Beginning of the show: ESPN has already started hyping Georgia’s road trip to Tennessee in November, recently calling it the Bulldogs’ season-defining game. I’ll discuss on today’s show why -- even if the Vols’ chances of beating UGA are exaggerated -- there’s still value in looking ahead to a game of significance for the Bulldogs.

15-minute mark: I discuss what co-defensive coordinator Glenn Shumann’s sizable raise means for UGA.