On episode No. 1,875 (Jan. 30, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the latest twists and turns in the saga of whether or not Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken would consider returning to the NFL.

Georgia football podcast: The Todd Monken story takes another twist

Beginning of the show: Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken has been the subject of numerous reports in recent days that he could be eyeing a return to the NFL. I’ll discuss the latest of those rumors on today’s show and attempt to decipher what it all means.

NOTE: Today’s show was recorded prior to former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore being hired to the same job by the Los Angeles Chargers.