Georgia football podcast: A sad day for DawgNation
Today’s show is solely about the tragic passing of two members of Georgia’s football program. Offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in an automobile accident late Saturday night.
Our show today attempts to honor their memory and help us process our grief about the tragedy.
Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb also joins the show to share his thoughts on their passing.
I also share some messages from Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart, who took to social media to share his own sadness regarding the situation.
In addition, I also try to explain what made Devin and Chandler so special to the people around the program who knew them.
On a personal note, this is obviously a very different kind of show than we normally do. I appreciate your willingness to allow us to depart from the normal format in light of the circumstances.
There will obviously be many fun and happy days in the future, but unfortunately, this isn’t one of those days.