Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2538 (Sept 16, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why they should truly enjoy the comeback over Tennessee.

Georgia Football Podcast: ESPN personalities heap praise on Kirby Smart after unforgettable UGA win

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the joy felt by Georgia fans after the win at Tennessee and what some prominent national media members had to say about the game.

20-minute mark: I share thoughts on the heroic moments involving Gunner Stockton and London Humphreys.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a look back at the most significant moments from Week 3.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.