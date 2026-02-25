Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2652(Feb. 25, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why a transfer from Auburn could be one of UGA’s most important players

Georgia Football Podcast: ESPN suggests recent UGA transfer could be ‘breakout star’

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss some recent praise from ESPN for Georgia transfer defensive end Amaris Williams, who is being touted as a possible ‘breakout star’ for the Bulldogs defense in 2026.

10-minute mark: We hear remarks from former UGA linebacker CJ Allen from the NFL scouting combine on what Allen thinks makes him a special player, the role Raylen Wilson could fill for the Bulldogs next fall and the other linebackers who are ready to step up.

20-minute mark: We hear from former Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller at the combine.

30-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some anonymous sources sharing details about which programs spent the most on NIL this offseason.

55-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show from Indianapolis at the site of the combine.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.