Georgia Football Podcast: Examining reports regarding 5-star QB Jared Curtis’ surprise visit

Beginning of the show: I discuss the reaction to the surprising news that five-star quarterback -- and UGA commit -- Jared Curtis plans to visit Vanderbilt this weekend for its home game against Missouri.

15-minute mark: I explain why Auburn fans didn’t get what they were hoping for with the news that the SEC had suspended the referee from its game with Georgia two weeks ago.

25-minute mark: I share a small comment from Kirby Smart about the Bulldogs’ remaining games this season that might’ve gone unnoticed earlier this week.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some final thoughts on the weekend’s top games.

1:00-mark: I share an incredible compilation of video following around Mark Richt at the Chick-Fil-A Dawg Bowl earlier this week.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe and share the Gator Hater Updater.