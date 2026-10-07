Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2807 (Oct. 7, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear about why Alabama might not be a physical as Kirby Smart says they are.

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss a often-spoken phrase from Kirby Smart about the Bulldogs’ upcoming opponent being “extremely physical.” But in the case of Alabama, is that actually true. I’ll explain why a lot of folks around the Crimson Tide apparently aren’t so sure.

15-minute mark: I’ll share an example of more over-the-top praise for Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

50-minute mark: I briefly discuss a possible emerging rift between the SEC and ESPN over game times.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.