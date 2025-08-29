Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2527 (Aug. 29, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why it isn’t always as easy you think it would be to get young players playing time against an overmatched week 1 opponent.

Georgia Football Podcast: Former QB explains why UGA could feel ‘pressure’ vs. Marshall

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what UGA needs to do Saturday to build a big lead and create playing time for young, inexperienced players on its roster. I also explain why that isn’t always as easy to do as it seems based on some words from a former player who has been in that spot.

15-minute mark: I share a clip from Kirby Smart that addresses why it’s not just the offense that will be responsible for the Bulldogs getting off to a fast start on Saturday.

25-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

45-minute mark: I share final thoughts on some of the weekend’s biggest games including Texas-Ohio State, Alabama-Florida State and LSU-Clemson.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.