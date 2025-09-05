Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2532 (Sept 5, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why this there’s more to the controversy surrounding Jalen Carter than you saw during the broadcast last night.

Georgia Football Podcast: Former UGA star involved in NFL controversy

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why the best way to measure Gunner Stockton’s value to Georgia might not be using traditional quarterback stats.

I also address the wild NFL controversy from last night involving former UGA defensive lineman Jalen Carter

15-minute mark: I share a clip of Kirby Smart talking about one thing he’s long wanted to see from his defense and preview whether this Saturday could be a day in which it happens.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell joins the show to react to the latest UGA recruiting news.

50-minute mark: I share final thoughts on the weekend’s top games.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.