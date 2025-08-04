Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2508 (Aug. 4, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why this year’s fall camp might be the toughest under Kirby Smart

Georgia Football Podcast: Former UGA star’s humorous comment about Kirby Smart draws interesting reaction

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: We look at what Warren Brinson had to say about Packers training camp and why it’s much easier than what he had to deal with in Athens. We will also discuss why it appears this might be the toughest training camp UGA has had under Kirby Smart.

19-minute mark: We look at the commitment of 4-star DL Anthony Lonon, Jr. and the impact he could make in Athens.

27-minute mark: DawgNation analyst and former UGA star Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to breakdown what he’s heard from the start of fall camp.

52-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including the why the LSU and Tennessee video staffs are making some strange edits to their posts.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.