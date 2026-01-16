Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2624 (Jan. 16, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why UGA might be in the mix to grab a solid QB out of the transfer portal.

Georgia Football Podcast: Is UGA making late push for touted QB recruit?

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the latest on four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver, an Oregon signee who has since entered the transfer portal and could -- according to some online chatter -- be a candidate to land at Georgia.

Five-minute mark: I share thoughts on some young wide receivers who could be ready for their breakout moments with UGA this fall.

15-minute mark: I address some of the latest news related to the Bulldogs in the transfer portal and the possible NFL draft declarations -- including a key player announcing his return.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some intense drama reportedly playing out between LSU and Ole Miss with Lane Kiffin at the center of it.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.