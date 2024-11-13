Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2328 (Nov 13, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear how Kirby Smart wants them to affect the Tennessee game this weekend and the cluelessness of the CFP committee.

Georgia Football Podcast: Kirby Smart discussed how to make Sanford Stadium ‘hell’ for Tennessee

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at UGA’s hopes of creating a hostile atmosphere on Saturday night when Tennessee comes to Sanford Stadium.

10-minute mark: I discuss the unknown status for Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava after it was reported that he was in “concussion protocol” after leaving last Saturday’s game with Mississippi State.

15-minute mark: I react to the College Football Playoff selection committee’s decision to drop UGA to No. 12 in this week’s top 25.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including five-star quarterback Julian Lewis’ reported visit to UGA this weekend.

45-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.

