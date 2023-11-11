Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2073 (Nov. 10, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Kirby Smart said to UGA fans in his challenge to them to creat the most intense atmosphere ever as the Bulldogs get set to host Ole Miss for the final home game of the season Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart calls out ‘wine and cheese’ fans ahead of home finale

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart made his feelings clear this week about his expectations for UGA fans as the Bulldogs prepare for their final home game of the season Saturday against Ole Miss.

Smart appeared on Atlanta sports radio station 680 the Fan and challenged DawgNation to avoid any so-called “wine and cheese” behavior, a reference to overly refined and polite fans who are too sophisticated to make noise.

Smart said he wanted fans to be “rough and rowdy.”

I’ll share more about what the coach had to say on today’s show, and celebrate the presence of the College Football Playoff national championship trophy in our studio as well.

10-minute mark: I discuss the friendly relationship between Smart and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and explain why one former UGA star thinks that friendship could give Smart extra motivation on Saturday.

15-minute mark: I briefly discuss an audio recording of Kiffin which went viral this week and is likely to be used as evidence against him in a law suit involving one of his former Rebels players.

25-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some final thoughts and official predictions on the weekend’s top games.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Countdown.