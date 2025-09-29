Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2548 (Sept. 29, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear about what we wrong against Alabama and why there is still reason for optimism.

Georgia Football Podcast: Kirby Smart under attack after loss to Alabama

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: Cody Chaffins and Jon Stinchcomb step in for BA to breakdown what happened against Alabama, including the lessons learned and the controversial fourth down call.

21-minute mark: We dig into Kirby Smart’s Alabama problem

31-minute mark: A look at the positives from Saturday including the breakout performance from Chauncey Bowens.

51-minute mark: Final thoughts on the big games from Week 5 around in the SEC

End of show: We award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.