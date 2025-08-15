Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2517 (August 15, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear what to expect in Georgia’s second scrimmage.

Georgia Football Podcast: KJ Bolden says UGA has extra motivation this season

Beginning of the show: I discuss UGA’s preparation for its second preseason scrimmage on Saturday and explain why a few Bulldogs players have “chips on their shoulders” ahead of the upcoming season.

15-minute mark: I discuss KJ Bolden’s quick ascent into the role of key leader for Georgia and attempt to decide which of his teammates could soon travel a similar path.

25-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including the final penalties for Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal in 2023 -- which were announced during the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.