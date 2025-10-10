Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2557 (Oct. 10, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear about how Kirby Smart is trying to fire up his defense and why they don’t have to be dominant on Saturday.

Georgia Football Podcast: Leaked audio seems to show Kirby Smart as fiery as ever

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I share some leaked audio supposedly from this week of Kirby Smart coaching up his defense during practice in a way only he can. I also discuss what Georgia’s defense can expect to see from Auburn on Saturday.

20-minute mark: I explain why there are a few offensive playmakers for Georgia who need to touch the ball as much as possible against Auburn.

25-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some final thoughts on the weekend’s top games.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.