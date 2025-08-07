Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2511 (Aug. 7, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear Mike Bobo had to say about improving UGA’s offense.

Georgia Football Podcast: Mike Bobo says ‘there’s no doubt’ UGA needs offensive improvement

Beginning of the show: I look at what UGA offensive coordinator Mike Bobo had to say about slow starts, the run game and more.

24-minute mark: We discuss Bobo’s thoughts on what transfer receivers Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas can mean for the team’s identity.

32-minute mark: Former UGA star Terrence Edwards joins the show

40-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including a big rumor in the league that broke yesterday.

56-minute mark: A look at the UGA players on the 2025 AJC Super 11

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe Winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.