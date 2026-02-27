Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs.

Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2654 (Feb. 27, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can about the national attention already surrounding the Alabama game.

Georgia Football Podcast: One narrative UGA needs to end in 2026

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why there’s still a lot of national attention surrounding Georgia’s game at Alabama this fall and why UGA should hope this is the last time that’s true.

10-minute mark: I explain why UGA cornerback Ellis Robinson could be one of the prime candidates to take a major step forward in 2026.

15-minute mark: I share clips from Colbie Young’s media session at the NFL scouting combine.

25-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some new rule changes for college football.

End of show: I share snippets from Carson Beck and Zachariah Branch at the combine, award a Golden Shoe and share the Gator Hater Updater.