Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2497 (July 18, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why Kirby Smart is reluctant to compare Gunner Stockton to Carson Beck.

Georgia football podcast: The one question Kirby Smart wouldn’t answer at SEC Media Days

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why Kirby Smart didn’t want to compare Gunner Stockton to Carson Beck while at SEC Media Days and explain why Smart’s hesitation isn’t stopping other prominent voices from doing it.

15-minute mark: I preview the commitment announcement for four-star defensive lineman Valdin Sone.

25-minute mark: SEC Network analyst and former UGA great Benjamin Watson joins the show.

45-minute mark: I recap the top moments from SEC Media Days.

End of show: I celebrate Sone’s commitment -- which dropped as the show was ending -- and award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.