Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2429 (April 10, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why expectations are growing for Nate Frazier.

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why the expectations are growing for UGA running back Nate Frazier.

17-minute mark: We set the over-under for All-SEC players and discuss which Dawgs they could be.

28-minute mark: Connor Riley and Kaylee Mansell take over the live portion of the program with DawgNation at Large with a look at the five players at will matter most at G-Day.

47-minute mark: The freshman we are looking forward to seeing at G-Day

58-minute mark: Meme Machine: The best things on internet this week

62-minute mark: The G-Day fantasy draft