Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2666 (March 17, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear about what should be the most important thing Kirby Smart says as spring practice begins

Georgia Football Podcast: One wish for UGA as spring practice begins

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I preview the beginning of Georgia’s spring practice by talking about what we’re likely to hear from Kirby Smart and my wish for how UGA could add to its plan for success this season.

15-minute mark: I briefly preview Georgia’s first-round game in the NCAA basketball tournament and talk about the continued buzz for Cole Johnson’s catch from the Diamond Dawgs’ win against Tennessee -- including what Pat McAfee said about it this week.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.