Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2306 (Oct 14, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why UGA can only beat Texas if it gets into a shootout with the Longhorns.

Georgia Football Podcast: The only path to victory for UGA against Texas

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at how UGA can beat Texas based on what we’ve seen from the Bulldogs this season and recent trends around the sport.

15-minute mark: I discuss whether cornerback Ellis Robinson should get more of a look for UGA as it prepares for the Longhorns.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including reaction to some of the weekend’s biggest games.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.