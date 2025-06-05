Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2467 (June 5, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why the doubt cast by some coaches about the Dawgs is exactly what Kirby Smart needs.

Georgia Football Podcast: Opposing coach casts doubt on Gunner Stockton

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what an opposing coach anonymously quoted in Athlon Sports’ College Football Preview magazine said about Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton and explain why comments like these could play right into Kirby Smart’s hands.

20-minute mark: I explain why there’s positive buzz growing around transfer wide receiver Zachariah Branch.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Cody Chaffins joins the show in place of normal Thursday guest, Terrence Edwards.

45-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including the ongoing debate about the future of the College Football Playoff.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.