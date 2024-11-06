Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2323 (Nov, 6 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why the Georgia-Ole Miss game is now the biggest of the year.

Georgia Football Podcast: Paul Finebaum hypes UGA game as biggest of Lane Kiffin’s career

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at the high stakes for Georgia’s game at Ole Miss on Saturday.

15-minute mark: I react to the first CFP top 25, which was released Tuesday night.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including why Lane Kiffin’s name keeps coming up in rumors connecting him to the Florida job.

45-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.