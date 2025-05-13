Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2451 (May 13, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear how about the late push Miami and Oregon are making to beat UGA for the nation’s top recruit.

Georgia Football Podcast: Rumors swirl around 5-star OT Jackson Cantwell’s commitment

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the rumored late push by Miami to reinsert itself ahead of Georgia in the race for five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, who’ll announce his commitment decision Tuesday afternoon.

15-minute mark: I share audio from Cantwell discussing the status of his recruitment.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including why the league has perhaps at least one advantage over the Big Ten when it comes to scheduling.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.