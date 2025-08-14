Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2516 (August 14, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why Steve Spurrier’s comments about Stetson Bennett relate to UGA’s current QB situation

Georgia Football Podcast: Some UGA fans think Steve Spurrier took jab at Stetson Bennett

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why some Georgia fans weren’t happy about something Steve Spurrier said about former UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett and how that story relates to the ongoing narrative involving the Bulldogs’ current quarterback.

15-minute mark: I revisit a topic we’ve discussed before involving how good running back Nate Frazier can be this season.

25-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including the growing anticipation for an excellent slate of Week 1 games across college football.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.