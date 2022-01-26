Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,616 (Jan. 25, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what is needed to be learned this offseason about how the Bulldogs can replicate its pass rushing success next season.

Georgia football podcast: The big questions surrounding a major issue for UGA in 2022

Beginning of the show: One of the crucial differences between Georgia’s national championship team this year and previous version’s of the Bulldogs under Coach Kirby Smart -- which fell short of that goal -- was the presence of an elite pass rush. UGA had 49 sacks during the 2021 season, by far the most in any other year under Smart. Yet many of the key contributors to that total are moving on to the NFL. What are the Bulldogs chances of replicating that success in 2022 with the talent that remains?

I’ll address more on that topic on today’s show.