Georgia football podcast: The big questions surrounding a major issue for UGA in 2022
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,616 (Jan. 25, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what is needed to be learned this offseason about how the Bulldogs can replicate its pass rushing success next season.
Beginning of the show: One of the crucial differences between Georgia’s national championship team this year and previous version’s of the Bulldogs under Coach Kirby Smart -- which fell short of that goal -- was the presence of an elite pass rush. UGA had 49 sacks during the 2021 season, by far the most in any other year under Smart. Yet many of the key contributors to that total are moving on to the NFL. What are the Bulldogs chances of replicating that success in 2022 with the talent that remains?
I’ll address more on that topic on today’s show.
15-minute mark: I discuss former UGA wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s response to Jermaine Burton’s transfer to Alabama.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.
45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including another former Bulldogs player transferring within the league and Auburn coach Bryan Harsin already facing questions about his future with the Tigers after just one season on the job.
50-minute mark: I share thoughts about former UGA coach Mark Richt touting the former Bulldogs players still alive in the NFL playoffs.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Roll Call and Gator Hater Updater.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
