Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,618 (Jan. 27, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about some of UGA’s top players for 2022 who are already earning some offseason attention.

Georgia football podcast: 6 UGA players already generating offseason buzz

Beginning of the show: Preparations are underway for the 2022 season, and some of the top players for the Bulldogs are already earning some offseason attention. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show and share my own personal wish list of who I’d like to hear some good things about as spring practice draws closer.

10-minute mark: I share some new information on four-star defensive lineman Christen Miller based on a radio interview an Ohio State recruiting insider participated in this week.