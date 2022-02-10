Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,628 (Feb. 10, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how UGA is beginning the task during spring practice of replenishing its defensive production after a number of key contributors move on to the NFL.

Georgia football podcast: What we need to learn about UGA before G-Day

Beginning of the show: Georgia produced a historic defense along the way to winning the 2021 national championship, but many of the key contributors from that unit are moving on to the NFL. I’ll discuss on today’s show how UGA can use spring practice as a proving ground for new names to emerge for this season’s defense, and how one aspect of Coach Kirby Smart’s management of the program could help aid that process.

15-minute mark: I discuss the role that “consistency” played in one of the Bulldogs key recruiting battles during the 2022 class, and how that also looms as a factor for a top 2023 prospect as well.